Menstruation no be very comfortable thing to experience, for many women.

And all over di world, some of di tori wey dey follow menstruation for back dey add extra palava for women wey no sure if na lie abi na true dem dey hear.

For some Madagascar people dem culture, Marie Georgette say dem no dey bathe once period come, because: "we believe say di water when we bathe for our period fit make us to bleed more."

See some of di different things wey dem say women fit do, or no fit do when dem dey menstruate.