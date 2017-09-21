Image copyright AFP Image example Tori be say dis Cholera outbreak fit dey connected to recent flooding for Chad

Government of Chad say 50 people don die of cholera, as authorities don declare outbreak.

"We count 312 cases, wey include 52 deaths, " na wetin Health ministry secretary-general Hamid Djabar talk.

Authorities raise alarm on Monday 18 September; dem don arrange small group to monitor di situation and strengthen their work with partners like medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and di UN children agency wey be UNICEF.

Mr Djabar still say "for now, di outbreak dey for di region of region of Sila, near di borders with Sudan and di Central African Republic."

For di neighbouring region wey dey Salamat, na 19 cases and two deaths na im dem record, but di health ministry say di situation dey "under control."

Health authorities bin discover di cholera virus for di east of di country for mid-August, after two people die from serious diarrhoea and vomiting.

Di Cholera virus fit kill person within few hours if e no dey treated, and e dey affect di east and di Lake Chad basin, - dis na di least developed areas for di country, where half of di population dey poor.