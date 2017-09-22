Nigeria: Buhari don enter London again

Image copyright NIGERIAN PRESIDENCY Image example Buhari been spend over 100 days for London dey receive treatment

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don go back London after im finish for United Nations General Assembly for New York, United States.

E no sure yet wetin Buhari go do for London but government don talk am before im leave Nigeria for New York say im go branch London before coming back to Nigeria.

Buhari spend over 100 days for London before when im dey treat himself and e no too long wey im return.

Government people talk say Buhari journey go UN General Assembly dey 'very successful'

Di president stay New York for five days where im attend di 72nd session of di United Nations General Assembly.

For there, im give speech wey talk about how di world suppose join hand help Nigeria collect back all di money wey corrupt people dem carry go keep for other countries.

Im also meet with US President Donald Trump, Antonio Guterres wey be di Secretary General of the United Nations, Jordan King Abdullah II and Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo.