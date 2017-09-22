We no dey sponsor Biafra separatists - France

Image example Military say IPOB don form secret service

France say dem no get hand for wetin Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) dey do.

Dis Wednesday, Nigeria's Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, say IPOB finance headquarters dey for France and dem dey collect plenty money from foreign countries.

But Political Counsellor for Embassy of France wey dey Nigeria, Claude Abily, don release statement to clear people mind on top wetin di minister talk.

Abily say make Nigeria government bring document wey fit prove say France na di headquarters of IPOB.

"We no get anything to show say IPOB dey France and Nigerian authorities no even try to reach di embassy on top dis matter. We dey ready to check any information wey go confirm di statement". Na so im talk.

Abily also talk say France dey always cooperate with Nigeria for area wey concern security and dem support unity of di country well-well.