Image copyright Reuters Image example President Uhuru Kenyatta, wey win di election wey dem cancel, say judges do 'judicial coup'.

Kenya's chief prosecutor don order say make dem investigate whether di country's electoral commission do mago-mago on top presidential election wey dem do last month.

Dis na as di Supreme Court don cancel di election after dem see say e no dey transparent and plenty things happen wey no suppose be.

Before di court judgement, na current president Uhuru Kenyatta, na im Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declare win di election.

But opposition candidate Raila Odinga carry di matter go court.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Court don order say make dem do another election for 26 October

Kenya's Director of Public Prosecutions, Keriako Tobiko, don tell police and di agency wey dey fight corruption say make dem chook eye torchlight wetin happen and check whether any of di electoral commission members use criminal hand chook inside.

Im wan know whether true-true, senior opposition officials enter di commission's servers, when dem no suppose.