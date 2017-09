Image copyright Getty Images

Unicef say papa dem suppose to dey get holiday too when di mama born new pickin.

Dis one dey for inside new tori wey United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) comot wey dem do on top wetin dem call 'Early Childhood Development' matter.

Dem say paternity leave, wey be holiday wey papa dem dey get when dem born new pickin, fit be one of di main thing wey go help pickin to develop well-well for dia early age.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Medical magazine, The Lancet, talk say Nigeria dey among di ten countries wey get di largest number of pickins dem wey fit get problem as dem dey grow

Nigeria get policy wey dey allow women get three months maternity leave after im just born but di papa no go get anything.

Unicef talk for di report wey dem launch on Tuesday for Abuja say dis policy and some other ones no dey help children grow as dem suppose grow.

Paternity leave fit no dey for Nigeria but no be new thing for some African countries.

But make we comot Africa show how di matter bi international matter.

Image copyright Getty Images

India

Papa for dia fit get reach fifteen days holiday even before di pikin come and up to six months after dem born. Dis one include full salary wey company go give di new papa.

Image copyright Getty Images

Singapore

Singapore policy be say make companies pay dia male workers wey get new pikin even as dem take leave for two weeks.

Image copyright Getty Images

Australia

Australia policy be like Singapore own wey dey let papa of new pikin to stay house for two weeks to help di mama.

Image copyright Getty Images

Sweden

Sweden go allow male workers stay with dia new pikin reach 90 days but di salary no go complete. Dem go comot 20% from di total salary.

Image copyright Getty Images

Japan

For Japan, mama and papa get di same leave when dem born new pikin. Dem suppose dey house till di pikin enter one year.

Di Unicef report also talk say make government provide two year free pre primary education for pikin and make dem increase mama maternity leave to six months so dat dem go fit do exclusive breastfeeding for di pikin.