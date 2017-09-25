Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tiwa Savage don sign music contract with Jay Z 'Roc Nation' for June 2016.

Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage don score two back-to-back sweet goals after her new album ''Sugarcane EP'' enter di Apple Music and iTunes world music chart for number one.

Di 'Eminado' singer from Nigeria release her ''Sugarcane EP'' album for market only last week, and already e don sell like water for dry season.

''Ma lo'' na one of di hot songs for di 6-track album wey she feature Wizkid and Spellz.

Image copyright Instagram/Tiwa Savage Image example Tiwa Savage na di First Lady of Don Jazzy Mavin Records.

Di first lady of Mavin Records, wey get contract with US rapper Jay Z company 'Roc Nation', no waste time as she rush go social media thank her fans for di support dem show am.

Her fans include musician Chris Martin from multi award-winning British rock music 'Coldplay' wey praise di album for Twitter for weekend.

Image copyright Twitter/Coldplay Image example Chris Martin na fan of Tiwa Savage music.

But Tiwa Savage no be di only musician for Nigeria wey don smell di delicious aroma of American music success.

Nigerian musician Simi na another Afrobeats star wey get reason to smile go bank as her second album, ''Simisola'' dey number five for di US Billboard world music chart.

Image copyright Instagram/Simi Image example Nigeria Afrobeats singer Simi

''Simisola'' di album don already relax for di number one position for di Apple and iTunes music chart a few weeks ago.

Image copyright US BIllboards Image example US Billboards world music chart

Wizkid too don shine this year after im ''Sounds from the other side'' album don enjoy some time for different US Billboard charts and wey reach number fourteen for di R&B US Billboard.

This new generation of Afrobeats musicians don proof say, wetin dem play at home, dem fit play away.