Nigeria: P-square dey break up again?
E be like say di tori wey dey surround popular Psquare twins, Peter and Paul Okoye, never finish. New gist wey dey circulate be say di two don separate.
One letter dey go round for internet wey get Peter signature and wey give reasons why im de comot di group.
Psquare na Nigerian award-winning group wey don release plenty hits like Busy Body, Ifunnaya, Bank Alert, Danger, Gimme dat and Away.
Peter's lawyer and popular human rights activist, Festus Keyamo, confirm to BBC News Pidgin on top phone say true-true, im receive letter from Peter of Psquare.
But im no go fit talk wetin dey inside di letter.
Keyamo also talk say im no understand how di letter take enter internet.
Peter don put video for Instagram where im talk say im go do 'solo' show for Maryland for United States.