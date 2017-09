Image example Cross River na one of di latest states to experience flooding for Nigeria

Cross River state government talk say more than 25000 people na im dey affected after heavy rain cause flooding and landslide for di state.

Director General of di Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) John Inaku tell BBC News Pidgin say na 12 communities for Boki local government area di flooding affect and people don lose property.

''Di water wash bridge comot so some of di communities no get road. Di water carry houses go and trees fall on top some destroy dem.''

Mr Inaku talk say government dey mobilize go those communities to help di people wey dey affected.

Image copyright LEMMY IJIOMA/Getty Images Image example Many people dey stranded for Benue state after dem lose their property

Last month, floods also pursue more than 100,000 people from their house for Benue State.