Kenya: Heavy security on top protest

Image example Opposition say dey protest because dem wan change di way Kenya dey do elections

Kenyan police wey carry batons and tear gas don tanda outside di election commission main office for di capital of Nairobi; dem carry batons and tear gas as protest by the main opposition coalition suppose happen anytime.

The opposition have been calling for the removal and prosecution of officials of di Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after dem cancel di presidential election on 1 September.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga don say e no go be part of di fresh election wey suppose happen on 26 October, unless dem sack IEBC officials and dem charge dem go court.

Meanwhile, Kenyan newspapers dem don dey report say government don comot secuirity from Mr Odinga and im former running mate wey be Kalonzo Musyoka.

Na for press statement, na im di Head of di country electoral commission wey be Wafula Chebukati say dem move di date from October 17 so dat di commission go fit prepare well-well, and deliver credible election wey go meet di standard wey di Supreme Court ask for.

Kenya: Kenyatta blast judges as election cancel

Image example Dis na one of plenty-plenty protests wey don follow di August 8 elections

Tori be say di new election date na di birthday of President Uhuru Kenyatta; im go be 56 years old.

After di Supreme Court for Kenya talk say di election wey President Uhuru Kenyatta win no dey valid, opposition people don dey celebrate.

Dis one bin happen even as President Kenyatta don talk say im no agree with di court ruling but im go respect am. Di President come tell im supporters say make dem no cause trouble but make dem dey uphold peace.

Na opposition leader, Raila Odinga, and im party, NASA, na dem carry di matter go court.