Nigeria: Police don ban roadblock

Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, don order make dey quick-quick comot all police roadblocks for everywhere inside di country.

Idris say di order na to reduce di time wey people dey waste for roadblocks and also to make business dey easy for those wey dey use di road take transport dia goods.

Im say dem don send special "x-squad" teams go everywhere for di country to arrest, investigate and deal with any police officer wey go against dis order.

As e be now, every police department must collect di permission of di inspector general of police before dem go put roadblocks.

Nigeria don ban roadblock many times before

Dis na one of di plan wey di Inspector General of Police Idris don carry come outside to improve di image of di police so dat people go dey look dem with better eye.

But e go take long time, and correct proof to show say change don dey for di Police force, before plenty Nigerians go gree say true-true "Di police na your friend".

Dis no be first time to stop roadblocks for inside Nigeria. For 2012, di oga for Police then Mohammed Dahiru Abubakar give one order like dis and more than 3,500 checkpoints na im dem clear comot.

But later dey back again.