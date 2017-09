DR Congo: 17,000 people dey receive cholera treatment

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Out of di 26 provinces for DR Congo, na only six wey di cholera never enter

Cholera don attack reach 24,000 people, kill 500 inside Democratic Republic of Congo.

Na almost three weeks now since cholera dey spread dey go for 20 provinces.

Dis na di first time wey di country dey experience dis kain thing.

On September 9, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) declare cholera epidemic for DRC. Since dat time dem never fit control di spread.

Médecins Sans Frontières na French for Doctors wey no get border.

Now dem dey treat 17,000 for inside about 30 different treatment centres.

Head of MSF mission for DR Congo wey be Cisco Otero say, "di number of patients wey dey dia clinics don dey reduce."

But e say di main thing na to provide vaccination and clean water wey dem treat, for di areas wey di cholera bad pass.