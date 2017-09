Uganda parliament members don dey try to debate how to remove di presidential age limit wey mean say anybody wey dey over 75 years old no fit run for president.

But some people say if di law change, then e go allow President Yoweri Museveni to run for another term, even though e don already siddon inside office for over 30 years.

Na as everybodi no fit gree na im dey bring plenty palava, sotay MPs dey beat demself like drum up and down.