Image example Nigeria dey worry say na from one source na im di four different seizure of 2,671 pump action rifle come from.

Nigeria and Turkey don agree to begin join hand to stop di export of weapons, especially guns dem.

Dis na after meeting between di Comptroller-General of Customs, wey bi Hammed Ali and di Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Hakam Cakil, for di capital Abuja, on 26 September.

Statement wey Service Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah release, show say Mr Ali bin don talk wetin dey di agreement between Nigeria and Turkey.

Mr Attah say dem get to hold di meeting because of di worry-worry wey don dey do people for Nigeria, after tori comot say dem just seize plenty pump action rifle from Turkey for port.

Im also talk say di main thing for dis meeting na to decide on how to deal with di matter, especially because na from one source na im di four different seizure of 2,671 pump action rifle come from.

"All di four shipment wey dem block na false declaration on top di bill of lading, na clear case of smuggling," na wetin Mr Ali talk.

"Both of us agree to use di situation as opportunity to strengthen our relationship to prevent di use of either country to take export harmful item to each other."

For im own side, Turkey ambassador say im country go support Nigeria security, and Turkey no go support any dangerous shipment to Nigeria.

Now wey di countries don siddon together, di Turkey ambassador go immediately tell im country people to plan how to catch criminals wey dey behind di illegal arm shipment to Nigeria, while di Nigerian Customs Team go visit di Turkish Customs to discuss more about arms, and continue other join-bodi agreements dem.

Attah also say Nigeria Customs go give di Turkish authority list of things wey dey banned, and if na arms, dem go give dem example of wetin be "end user certificate," to help di European country know how to recognise, then carry go on top legal arms wey wan enter Nigeria.

Attah also talk say di Turkish government go co-operate with Nigeria for every step to deal with people wey dey involved.