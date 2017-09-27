Image copyright Reuters Image example People wey dey write Japanese, Chinese and Korean no dey struggle on top 140 characters

Social media site Twitter dey test longer character limit to help users "easily express demsef."

As e be now, Twitter no dey allow pass 140 characters, but e don double to 280 characters for one small group of users.

"Overall, na 1.6 billion tweets come from Africa for 2015," according to Mark Flanagan, wey dey from Portlands Communications; na company wey dey put eye well-well for how people dey use social media.

Di current character limit na "major cause of frustration" for some users wey for like to write more things.

Tori be say dis limit affect almost everybody, except for some people like those wey dey take Japanese write.

Sabi people say as di company don dey suffer from slow growth, dis new change fit be one way for dem to attract new users.

"To try to squeeze wetin dey your mind inside one Tweet - all of us don experience am, and e dey hard," na wetin Twitter product manager Aliza Rosen bin write

Ms Rosen talk say dem dey test dis new character limit for all language, except for Japanese, Chinese and Korean, wey no need plenty word.

"We understand say many of una don dey Tweet for years, and some fit don develop emotional connection with di 140 characters; we sef feel am."

"But we don try am, we see di power of wetin e fit do and we don love dis new type, wey still dey short," na wetin she talk.