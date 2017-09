Doyinsola Ogunye study law for school but na environment she dey defend.

She dey rescue Sea Turtles sometimes from people wey wan chop dem, den help dem swim back go dia house.

Sea Turtles dey very important for di environment, dem dey help make sure say ocean dey healthy.

Climate change and people wey dey chop di Turtle don make dia population reduce well-well and dis one no dey good at all for di oceans.

Dis na why Doyin dey protect and take care of dem.