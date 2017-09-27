One five-year-old Nigerian boy, wey suffer serious injury when Boko Haram militants use moto jam three years ago, don start to dey waka small-small.

Di Islamist militants drive on top Ali Ahmadu back as im dey try run with im mama when dem attack im village for Chibok.

Ali don dey waka after im do spinal cord surgery for Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Na one Nigerian charity organization, Global Initiative for Peace, Love and Care, pay for di operation after dem raise about $60,000 for im treatment.

Ali go stay for Dubai for another three months for treatment wey go help am recover well-well.

Image example Ali dey two years old when Boko Haram militants injure am.

Di founder for di charity wey arrange Ali treatment, Nuhuu Kwajafa, tell BBC Focus on Africa say dem delay before di boy see doctor after di accident, plenty infections enter.

As e bi now, "im dey march up and down for room, dey talk, I never see anything like dis before."