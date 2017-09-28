Hugh Hefner: Five things you fit bin no sabi about am

Hugh Hefner, di popular founder of Playboy Enterprises Inc don die​ for inside house.

Na for inside statement na im Playboy Enterprises say Mr Hefner, 91, die peacefully for im house, for USA.

Im son respond to wetin happen. Cooper Hefner, say im Papa "go dey missed by many" people.

Obituary: Hugh Hefner

Im say di man life dey very special and e touch many people, because e do many things for media and culture wey nobodi don do.

Mr Cooper also call im Papa person wey dey always raise im voice to fight for free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom.