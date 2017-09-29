Image example Aguero don score seven goals for im club Manchester City

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero don break one of im rib for car accident wey happen for Amsterdam, inside di Netherlands.

Di accident happen just hours after Aguero bin attend one concert for dia.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola say im no get "no problem" with Aguero as im go Amsterdam.

Guardiola say: "Na im day off. Im dey OK - na di most important thing."

"Im no go fit play against Chelsea on Saturday."

Report bi say di Argentine, 29, bin dey inside taxi on im way to di airport after im don watch singer Maluma perform finish.

Aguero crash inside taxi on im way to di airport.

Police for Amsterdam confirm to BBC say two people dey inside taxi wey crash for di De Boelelaan area of di city.

Earlier dat evening, di Argentina forward post photo of imsef and Maluma for Instagram with message wey say: "thanks for di invitation."

Sergio Aguero bin go concert to watch singer Maluma

Aguero former club wey be Independiente send di player message of support for Twitter: "Strength and speed recovery @aguerosergiokun! All Independiente dey with you for dis difficult time."

Di striker don score seven goals for eight matches for City dis season, and dis one don help Pep Guardiola side to reach di top of di Premier League and to win their first two Champions League group matches.