Image copyright Reinnier KAZE/AFP/Getty Images Image example Protests don dey go on for di country on top separation matter.

Cameroon don send 1,000 extra security officers go di Anglophone English speaking areas of di country.

Plan dey ground to hold big protest on Sunday di 1st of October.

People wey no want make Southern Cameroon remain for di country again dey plan to celebrate wetin dem call di independence of Anglophone Cameroon.

Why Southern Cameroon wan comot

Wetin dey make Southern Cameroon Vex?

For some months now, people don dey protest, say dem wan comot for di English speaking part of di country. Dem say na because of wetin dem call 'discrimination' by di Francophone part of di country.

Some protesters dey even fly di blue and white flag of di independent Anglophone country.