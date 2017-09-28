Kenya: Election talk-talk don scatter

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kenya parliament building

Di discussions wey dey happen for Kenya between di electoral commission, di government and opposition members on top how dem go do di presidential election for 26 Ocotber don scatter.

Di opposition waka vex comot parliament because di ruling party of President Uhuru Kenyatta dey try to change laws wey dem dey use do di election.

Na only 28 days remain until when Kenyans suppose enter polling stations to vote for dia president again, after Supreme Court cancel di one wey dem do for August.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Raila Odinga (c) don talk say di way Supreme Court cancel di first election show say true-true, dem suppose change electoral law for di country

Debate for parliament catch fire today after ruling party members move motion to remove law wey talk say dem must use computer release results. Dem talk say if di law comot, court no go fit cancel di election again.

But opposition candidate Raila Odinga talk say im no gree, say government dey try to rig election for President Kenyatta.

Im don announce say make people all over di country start protests on Mondays and Fridays from next week.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image example President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) na im win di 8 August election wey court declare 'null and void'

Wafula Chebukati, wey be di chairman of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, wey dey in charge of di elections, talk say e go good if President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga show for di next meeting so people no go dey hear tori wey dem no suppose hear.

Im also say im hope say di law wey dem dey try change no go affect di election wey go happen for October.