Cameroon don shut im border with Nigeria for their southwest region.

Dis na some things you suppose know about how world waka take get di Cameroon of today.

E never tay wey dem send extra security officers go English-speaking south Cameroon to control people plan to hold big protest on Sunday 1 October.

Southern Cameroon people dey plan to celebrate wetin dem call di independence of Anglophone Cameroon, as dem no wan remain for di country again.