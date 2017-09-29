Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kidnapping dey serious for Nigeria

Nigeria senators don pass one bill wey go give death sentence to kidnappers and 30 years in prison for people wey join hand with dem.

E go also give more powers to di Inspector-General of Police to make sure say correct policing dey for crime matter.

Plenty cases of kidnapping na im don happen for Nigeria wey make di lawmakers begin discuss how dem go take stop am.

Senator Chukwuka Utazi wey dey represent Enugu-North, talk say di bill na to fight against and stop any kind of kidnapping wey dey happen for inside Nigeria.

Image copyright Google Image example Di senate decision na after so many kidnapping dey happen for Nigeria.

On Wednesday dis week, dem kidnap di deputy police commissioner and im wife for north-western state of Kaduna.

Dis na after another serious kidnap been happen last weekend wey be say kidnappers go kidnap di head of one zoo inside Edo state, for south-south of di country.

For June, police bin arrest one suspected kidnapper- Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike- wey dem dey call Evans and im plead for court say im dey guilty of conspiracy and kidnapping.

E never dey clear whether dis new bill go affect Evans and other suspected kidnappers wey dey police hand.