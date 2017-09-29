Africa week for pictures: 22 - 28 September 2017

  • 29 September 2017

Some of di best best photo dem from all over Africa and about African people wey dey other places for world dis week.

One church choir for di Meskel Suqare, Addis Ababa Ethiopia dey perform for di Meskel Festival to remember di discovery of di true cross wey dem use crucify Jesus Christ. Image copyright Reuters

For di capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, one church choir dey perform for Meskel, di first big festival of di religious year for Ethiopia.

One choir member dey blow local trumpet for di Meskel Festival. Image copyright Reuters

One boy dey blow local trumpet for di festival wey happen on Tuesday.

Ethiopian Orthodox deacon dey carry cross for Meskel Square wey dey Addis Ababa, Ethiopia as di Meskel Festival dey happen to take remember di discovery of di true cross wey dem use crucify Jesus Christ. Image copyright Reuters

Di Orthodox Christian festival na for di remembrance of di finding of di true cross for di 4th Century AD.

One Senegalese woman dey pray in front di grave of person wey she love as she dey mark di 15th anniversary of di sinking ship 'Le Joola' on September 26, 2017 for Dakar. Ceremonies wey dey mark di 15th anniversary of Senegal Joola ferry tragedy wey kill almost 1,900 people dey happen for Dakar. Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

For di same day, one Senegalese woman kneel down for front of grave to take mark di 15th anniversary of di Joola ferry wey sink.

One Senegalese woman dey waka pass graves as families and friends visit di graveyard to mark di 15th anniversary of di sinking ship 'Le Joola' Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

E reach like 1,800 people wey die as di ferry sink for 2002, dis figure pass di 1,563 people wey die when Titanic sink inside water for 1912.

Woman wey dey look exhibit inside di main hall of di Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art for Cape Town on September 22, 2017. Image copyright AFP

On Friday, dis woman dey look one exhibit for di opening of Africa biggest modern art gallery for Cape Town, South Africa.

Visitiors dey waka pass one sculpture by South African Nicholas Hlobo inside di main hall of di Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art for Cape Town on Semptember 22, 2017. Africa largest museum wey dem dedicate to di contimnent contemporary art open for everybody for Cape Town on Semptember 22, 2017, as e become di region most significant new cultural area since plenty years. Image copyright AFP

One sculpture by South African artist Nicholas Hlobo dey on display for di Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art.

Pastor Evan Mawarire dey hold Zimbabwean flag as Police dey escort am go cell for Harare, Zimbabwe, September 26, 2017. Image copyright Reuters

Zimbabwe Pastor Evan Mawarrire dey hold national flag as police dey escort am go cell for di capital, Harare on Tuesday. Dem don charge Pastor Mawarire wey be di founder of #ThisFlag movement, because im dey against President Robert Mugabe government and di way dem dey handle crisis for economy.

One man dey wash kola nuts on September 25 2017 for Anyama. Ivory Coast na di first country wey dey export cola and di second producer after Nigeria. Image copyright AFP

One man dey wash kola nuts on Monday for Anyama wey dey south east of Ivory Coast. Di country na di second largest kola nut producer. Kola nut wey get plenty caffeine and dey bitter well-well everywhere for West Africa.

Sudanese women waka pass camels wey get plenty decoration as dem dey go welcome President Omar al-Bashir as im dey visit di headquarters of di Rapid Support Forces. Rapid Support Forces na paramilitary force wey di Sudanese government dey use fight rebels and to take protect di Sudan-Libya border for di town of Umm al-Qura wey dey northwest of Nyala for South Darfur province. Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

For Sudan, women waka pass camels to welcome President Omar al-Bashir as im dey visit di headquarters of di Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group for Darfur.

Sudan President Oma al-Bashir dey give speech for im visit to di village of Shattaya for South Darfur. Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

Mr Bashir government dey rely on di force to fight rebels and to guard Sudan border with most of di lawless Libya.

