Some of di best best photo dem from all over Africa and about African people wey dey other places for world dis week.

For di capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, one church choir dey perform for Meskel, di first big festival of di religious year for Ethiopia.

One boy dey blow local trumpet for di festival wey happen on Tuesday.

Di Orthodox Christian festival na for di remembrance of di finding of di true cross for di 4th Century AD.

For di same day, one Senegalese woman kneel down for front of grave to take mark di 15th anniversary of di Joola ferry wey sink.

E reach like 1,800 people wey die as di ferry sink for 2002, dis figure pass di 1,563 people wey die when Titanic sink inside water for 1912.

On Friday, dis woman dey look one exhibit for di opening of Africa biggest modern art gallery for Cape Town, South Africa.

One sculpture by South African artist Nicholas Hlobo dey on display for di Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art.

Zimbabwe Pastor Evan Mawarrire dey hold national flag as police dey escort am go cell for di capital, Harare on Tuesday. Dem don charge Pastor Mawarire wey be di founder of #ThisFlag movement, because im dey against President Robert Mugabe government and di way dem dey handle crisis for economy.

One man dey wash kola nuts on Monday for Anyama wey dey south east of Ivory Coast. Di country na di second largest kola nut producer. Kola nut wey get plenty caffeine and dey bitter well-well everywhere for West Africa.

For Sudan, women waka pass camels to welcome President Omar al-Bashir as im dey visit di headquarters of di Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group for Darfur.

Mr Bashir government dey rely on di force to fight rebels and to guard Sudan border with most of di lawless Libya.

