Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pogba bin injure im leg for match on 12 September

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba don carry injury wey go make am no play match for long time; na im manager Jose Mourinho talk dis one.

Di 24-year old France player bin waka one kain way sotay e comot after 19 minutes during di Man United v Basel Champions League match.

So far, im don already miss four games for Old Trafford.

Dem bin think say na only one month and six weeks di treatment go take, but now e look like say e go pass am.

Mourinho no talk di real time when Pogba go fit play again.

Di manager say im "no dey talk about long-term injuries" but im get hope say defender Phil Jones and Antonio Valencia go soon return to play for di team.

"I no fit get hope for positive answer on top Pogba matter, like di kain hope wey I get for Jones and Valencia, wey I don see say dem don dey train," na wetin di Portuguese talk.

Meanwhile, e be like other midfielder dem - Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini sef - go miss Man U their Saturday home game against Crystal Palace.