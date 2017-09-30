Somalia: Turkey go open first Africa military base

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Foreign forces from Europe, and even di Africa Union for dis photo don dey join hand to help Somalia fight local militia, including di dangerous al-Shabab group.

Turkey new military training camp for Somalia don open; na for inside di capital of Mogadishu na im di new base go dey.

Na $50m na im e cost di Turkish government to build di facility, na from March last year dem start work.

Somali and Turkish officials na im wan launch di camp, wey go fit train up to 10,000 soldiers at di same time.

Abdullahi Iman wey bi spokesman for Somalia defence ministry tell Turkish media say na heavy security dey Mogadishu, as Turkey send delegation of senior army members; na chief of general staff Hulusi Akar lead dem waka come.

Movement on top dis military base matter don start since 29 September, when Somali army chief Gen Ahmed Jimale Gedi; di Turkish ambassador to Somalia wey be Olgan Baker and local military officers receive General Akar for di Aden Adde International Airport inside Mogadishu.

Dis na also Turkey largest overseas base

Tori be say di base dey spread out over four square kilometres, something wey also make am Turkey biggest overseas military base.

Di place get three military schools, dormitories and depots join too.

As dem open am, na 200 Turkish soldiers dem go send as trainers and to provide security for di compound.

Di camp na to help train more Somali soldiers as di country dey fight against militant group al-Shabab, wey kill 17 soldiers for military base outside Mogadishu on 29 September.