Image copyright Wizkidayo/Twitter Image example Wizkid make im fans wait for almost two hours before e start di show.

People wey reach like 5000 from different part of di world gather to watch Nigeria music star Wizkid perform for di Royal Albert Hall, London on Friday.

Dis Royal Albert Hall na big concert venue and dem dey do up to 350 shows for there every year.

Dem broadcast di show live for Wizkid official Facebook page. Upon say im make di fans wait for almost two hours before e climb stage, dat one no stop dia jolly at all.

Wizkid start di show with some of di songs wey im record when e still dey with former record label EME before e come begin perform some of im latest hit songs. Everywhere for di hall scatter as di singer perform im popular song 'Ojuelegba'.

Wizkid na big Afrobeats singer wey don win plenty awards both for im country and different part of di world.

For 2016, Wizkid become baba for di international music scene after di song wey im do with Drake - One Dance, reach number one for 15 countries including United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

Wizkid latest album na 'Sounds From The Other Side' and dis na im third studio album.

Before di show end, Wizkid tell di audience say im next move na to go perform for 02 Arena wey be another big hall, and di singer say e go like shut am down.