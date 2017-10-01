'We no go allow Nigeria to separate'

Image copyright SUNDAY AGHAEZE

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say im government no fit and no go allow talk talk and other action from people wey no dey responsible cause di separation of Nigeria.

President Buhari talk dis one for di independence talk wey im give dis morning.

Im say im dey disappointed say responsible leaders of communities dey keep quiet and no dey talk to di youth about di negative consequences of war.

"As young army officer, I experience di civil war from beginning to end wey kill like two million people, cause destruction and better pain for many people."

"Di people wey dey agitate for something like dis dem no born dem for 1967 and dem no get idea of di consequence of di civil war and wetin we pass through.''

Im also say corruption na Nigeria biggest problem and na wetin Nigeria must fight.

''My administration dey fight dis challenge," im talk.

President Buhari also talk about some of di achievement of im administration for di area of di economy, security and political freedom and association.

"Unity of Nigeria no dey negotiable"

President Buhari bin observe one special Juma'at prayer ahead of di 57 Independence Celebration of Nigeria on 29th Sept 2017

Di way President Buhari take start di speech no too different from wetin im talk on di 21st of August 2017 after im return from London where im be go for medical treatment.

For dat speech, di president bin say "Nigeria unity no dey negotiable."

In addition to wetin im talk say di country no go separate under am, di President also mention agriculture, economy, power, security and corruption for im speech on Independence Day.

Im say di APC government promise to restore security, balance di economy and fight corruption no be just for mouth.

"We must secure di country first and balance di economy so we no go dey depend on oil alone," di President talk.

Im say one new presidential initiative go also soon start wey go provide like 10,000 jobs for each of di 36 states, for di unemployed youths.

Buhari say "Power na still big problem, by September 12th, power production reach 7,001 megawatts…we hope to reach 10,000 by 2020."

Di president say Nigeria go also do better energy mix and dem go chook eye inside solar and hydro technologies.

President Buhari say October 1st na special day for all Nigerians as dis one mark di day of wetin every human being value and desire- freedom.