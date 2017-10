Image copyright FAO / Nadege Boro Image example Sanihan dey live for house with 13 people and she say things dey hard when di harvest no too dey.

For twenty years now, people wey sabi dey notice wetin dem call "feminisation of agriculture," dis na increase of women for agriculture.

One UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) report say plenty proof dey say agriculture don become industry for women.

For developing countries, 43% of di people wey dey work for agriculture na women.

Dis days women dey grow on top agriculture work, and e dey bring dem benefits.

Image copyright FAO / Nadege Boro Image example For Mali, women no dey inherit things like land because dem no dey on di same level with men.

Sanihan Thera , 28-year-old mother of four pickin, from Baramadougou, central Mali, collect 'argic-kit" from one Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) project.

Inside di kit, dem get training, with money and farming seeds like cowpea, millet and vegetables.

Dis way, women for Mali fit take care of their family when their husbands travel for work.

Thera talk say: ''di harvest go dey enough to provide food wey I fit keep for many months.''

Image copyright FAO / Oscar Castellanos Image example Na di Agro-Biodiversity project teach Vieng about mushroom planting for 2014

For different parts of di world women don enter agriculture and dem dey really make money from am.

Ms Vieng wey dey live for northern Laos, dey make money from mushroom farm.

Before-before, her people dey only collect mushroom from bush - dem no sabi farm am.

But after training wey some of dem do, plus money and other things wey dem collect, now dem dey sell their mushroom for provincial markets.

Image copyright UN Women / Meriza Emilbekova / JPRWEE Image example Ainagul Abdrakhmanova wey wear tshirt dey get support from other women and one programme for economic empowerment of rural women in Kyrgyzstan

Different NGOs and government organisations dey work to introduce technology wey go reduce work and even provide credit.

People wey sabi talk say dem fit make things better for women.

Another important thing wey go help women na land ownership, because for many parts of developing world, women no get di same rights as men for property matter.

