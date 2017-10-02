Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Senegal soldiers wey be part of ECOWAS peacekeeping force, after dem cross Gambia border for January 2017 to go remove former president Yahya Jammeh.

Di first week of October na something wey top experts for world dey look forward to, because na dis time dem go know whether dem dey among winners of di Nobel Prize.

Di Nobel Prize na one of di biggest and most respected award for di world.

Na special committees for Sweden and Norway dey decide di people or organisations wey don achieve progress for di area of medicine, peace, economics, physics, chemistry or literature.

Among di people for world wey dey wait to hear di final result wey dem go announce this week na di Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

This na because ECOWAS dey among those wey di organisers dey consider for di 2017 Nobel Peace Prize.

Na di Treaty of Lagos wey get 15 West African countries sign paper to gree form ECOWAS for 1975.

Since then, ECOWAS don dey put hand inside plenty peacekeeping missions for the region, including civil war for Sierra Leone, Liberia, Ivory Coast and Mali.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example President Adama Barrow of Gambia as im happy, after e enter Gambia with di help of ECOWAS peacekeepers, claim office as new president for January 2017.

E never tay wey Gambia turn to ECOWAS when Yayha Jammeh wey don lead di country for 22 years refuse to recognize di result of di December 2016 election wey current president Adama Barrow win.

Na soldiers from di West African regional military force enter di Gambia capital wey be Banjul, for January 2017 come finally make Mr Jammeh surrender, then fly comot di country.

Leaders from di group don meet regularly to talk about many-many palava way dey face di region these last few years, including security for Mali, di Ebola wahala for 2014 and di kidnap of over 200 schools girls for northern Nigeria.

Di group also to help stabilise Burkina Faso for 2015, when di former President of di ECOWAS commission, Kadre Desire Ouedraogo, ask di presidential guards to surrender weapon after attempt coup to remove interim President Michel Kafando.

Image copyright Christopher Furlong Image example Malala Yousafzai na one of di popular winners of di Nobel Peace Prize.

Dem go announce di winner of di Nobel Peace Prize for Oslo on Friday, October 6, at 1100 a.m. (0900GMT).

Na after dis one dem go give di prize money, wey reach up to nine million Swedish crowns ($ 1.12 million), to di winner for 10 December 2017.

Three US scientists - Jeffrey Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael Young - wey discover how our bodies dey tell time, go share di 2017 Nobel Prize for physiology or medicine.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image example Senegal peacekeeper for Senega-Gambia border, January 2017

Na Henrik Urdal, wey be di Director of di Peace Research Institute Oslo, for Norway dey make this shortlist wey don include ECOWAS among five other people and organisation for di Nobel Peace Prize.

Henrik Urdal im 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Shortlist

Mohammad Javad Zarif and Federica Mogherini

UNHCR and High Commissioner Filippo Grandi

Cumhuriyet and Can Dündar

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

The White Helmets and Raed al Saleh

Di Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO) na organisation of experts wey dey advice di Norwegian government on world mata.

Dis PRIO no get any direct connection with di Nobel Institute or Norwegian Nobel Committee wey go choose di winnesr.

Di Director of PRIO wey be Henrik Urdal, dey among small number of people for Norway wey fit nominate anybody or organisation for world.