Libya: Militants don close oil field

Image copyright AFP Image example From time to time, armed groups dey block Libya oil field and export terminals dem

One militant group don shut down one of Libya biggest oil field for south of di country since Sunday 1 October.

Al Sharara oil field dey pump pass 200,000 barrels of oil, before dem dem close am dis time around.

For some years now militants don dey disturb oil production and export for di country, but tori be say dis summer dem produce reach one million barrels a day.

Dis one mean say di new oil boom wey Libya dey experience dey face uncertainty again.

National Oil Company (NOC) wey belong to Libya government tell Reuters say dem dey "work to quickly re-start production" and dem no dey negotiate with terrorists.

One Libya oil news Facebook page publish statement wey talk say na di terrorist group stop production.

For inside di statement, di militants make plenty demands wey dem want; like salaries, economic development for southern Libya plus supply of fuel and cooking gas.