Image copyright GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/Getty Images Image example Uganda bin join other teams like Australia and England for di competition

Tori on top local media na say dem no see Ramathan Govule, Brian Kikaawa and Fred Odur for their team hotel on Monday 3 Ocotober for Germany when dem suppose dey prepare to comot from di country, after dem participate for rugby competition.

Di three Uganda rugby players bin join their national team for Germany participate for dis competition.

Di event na di Oktoberfest Sevens wey start last week Saturday.

Dis one mean say Uganda don short three players and dem suppose play dis weekend for di Africa Cup Sevens- di African national rugby tournament wey dem win last year.

Di Africa Cup Sevens, dey important because di title dey give automatic qualification for di Rugby World Cup.

Image copyright GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/Getty Images Image example Uganda team bin come 10th for di competition

No be today

Dis no be di first time wey Uganda sportsmen dey vanish for international tournaments.

Tori be say dis no even be di first time players dey vanish from di rugby national team after event.

For di 2014 Commonwealth Games wey happen for Glasgow, Scotland, two players miss.

Benon Kizza and Philip Pariyo later appear di next year, come begin dey play for one small Welsh club, after dem seek asylum.

E never too tey for September dis year wey three Uganda boxers also disappear for Germany after competition.

David Ayiti, Geoffrey Kakeeto, and African welterweight champion Muzamiru Kakande bin take part for di 2017 AIBA World Championships for Hamburg.

Dem leave their team come refuse to go back house.

Image copyright Twitter/DC Police Department Image example Six teenagers from Burundi dissappear for Washinton after dem participate for robotics competition

No be only Uganda get di palava

Dis problem dey happen from time to time for Africa.

For July dis year, six teenagers from Burundi wey go di international robotics competition also disappear for Washington, US.

Dem later see two of dem - Don Ingabire and Audrey Mwamikazi - dey cross go Canada.