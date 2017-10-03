Image copyright PASCAL GEORGE/Getty Images Image example Thomas Sankara rule Burkina Faso from 1983 - 1987 before im friend and Minister of Defence, Blasie Compaore plan coup wey kill am.

Burkina Faso don begin campaign to raise money for di construction of memorial statue for former president Thomas Sankara wey die for bloody coup for 1987.

Thousands of people attend di ceremony including Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, former Ghana President Jerry Rawlings and former Guinea President Moussa Dadis Camara.

Na for di Council of di Entente, wey be di seat of di National Council of di Revolution, where dem kill Thomas Sankara for 15 October 1987 dem go construct di statue.

Na group of writers, artists and friends wey bring di idea come to pay respect for di popular leader wey change di name of di country from ''Upper Volta'' to '' Burkina Faso'' wey mean ''Land of men wey get honour''.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Till today nobody don go prison for di assassination of Thomas Sankara

People all over di continent dey call Sankara di 'African Che Guevera' and even till dis day, 27 years after dem assassinate am at di age of 37, im still dey generate respect on di same level as other African leaders like South Africa Nelson Mandela and Patrice Lumumba of Zaire (now Democratic Republic of Congo).

Na for 1983, di Captain Sankara overthrow top generals for coup become president with di help of im childhood friend, former president Blaise Compaore.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Thomas Sankara no look eye when im talk im mind to Francois Mitterand when di France President entertain one apartheid government.

Supporters dey praise Sankara because dem say im dey honest and na hard worker wey champion production of local products like cotton.

Sankara no like wastage of government money at all, na simple life im bin enjoy.

Na okada im bin dey drive, im ministers drive small cars and travel economy class.

Sankara start many reforms wey change Burkina Faso and help di country economy grow.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Former President Jerry Rawlings na mentor and friend to Thomas Sankara.

According to Ernest Harsh wey write book about Sankara, im talk say for di first time for Burkina Faso, under Sankara dem build plenty schools, health centres, water reservoirs, agriculture production increase, and construct nearly 100 km of rail, without using money from donor do these things.

Harsh say Sankara na man wey get vision, wey see future because im promote environmental conservation with tree-planting projects.

But powerful people for middle class and foreign settlers dey see Sankara as dictator wey like discipline pass human rights.

Image copyright AHMED OUOBA Image example Thomas Sankara popular with youth for Burkina Faso

Di late president of Burkina Faso na hero to many young Africans for di 1980s.

Di young soldier, wey dey play guitar and na friend of Nigeria musician Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, no like dey tolerate corruption at all.

Image copyright AFP Image example After dem overthrow di government of Sankara, di assassins bury im body and 12 others for graves wey no deep outside di capital.

E never too tey when Burkina Faso remove di body of di president and others, as part of investigation to find out how im take die.

Di government of Burkina Faso don charge former long time Burkina Faso president Blasie Compaore, wey dey exile, and im former Chief of Staff General Gilbert Diendéré for di assassination of Thomas Sankara.