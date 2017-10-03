Image copyright Getty Images

E possible say na bomb dem use attack di house of two opposition lawmakers for Uganda.

Police dey investigate di attacks for di house of singer-way-turn politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine (35 years), wey dey represent Kyaddondo West.

Di other lawmaker na Allan Ssewanya wey be di lawmaker for Makindye West.

Na just last week, opposition lawmaker, Moses Kasibante, wey dey represent Rubaga North suffer attack.

Bobi Wine join opposition lawmakers wey dey protest di plan of di ruling party to change di age limit person fit be president for Uganda.

People believe say dis law go allow President Museveni to run as president for sixth term.

Uganda: Bill to extend Museveni rule don suffer delay

Uganda: Parliament don scatter over age limit law

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Musician Robert Kyagulanyi a.k.a. Bobi Wine, a.k.a. His Excellency di Ghetto President.

For social media, Bobi Wine say nobody die or injure for di bomb blast for im house.

Bobi Wine still talk say, ''l don dey get death warning almost everyday.''

Na for July this year Bobi Wine join parliament as independent candidate with promise to fight for di true interest of di people including corruption wey dey suffer Ugandans.