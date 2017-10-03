Egypt: Police don arrest 22 people on top gay matter

Image copyright AFP/Getty

This na trouble times for people wey dey show public support for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights inside Egypt.

Tori be say for di last 3 days, police for Egypt don arrest 22 people wey get anything to do with LGBT rights.

Activists say since 23 September dem don count at least 33 people wey police arrest because di people raise one rainbow flag to support gay rights.

According to one lawyer, Amr Mohamed, wey dey represent two people wey police arrest, im say dem say na because dem "join group wey no dey obey law".

Im say di authorities charge one of im clients, Sarah Hegazy, wey be di first woman wey dem go arrest for dis kain matter, for wetin dem call "promoting sexual deviancy and debauchery"

And di Supreme State Security Prosecution don order say make dem detain dem for 15 days.

Image copyright FACEBOOK/RAINBOW EGYPT Image example Police don arrest six people wey dem see for TV as dem raise 'rainbow' flag for show wey Lebanese band Mashrou' Leila do for Cairo.

According to Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, after di arrest, di authorities do anal test to find out whether dem be homosexual.

Although Egypt law never ban homosexuality, di tin be say di country get strong Muslim traditional society so police dey always arrest wey dem think say dey gay and charge dem with sin, immorality or blasphemy.

Na on Sunday 1 October di authorities carry 16 of dem go court and di charge be say dem dey "promote sexual deviation" and dey do tins to promote homosexuality.

29 October na im dem go pass judgement for di matter.

One man don even go jail for six years because of dis kind charge dem.