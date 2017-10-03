Image copyright AFP Image example Grace Mugabe na di second wife of President Robert Mugabe

One Zimbabwe journalist dey inside police cell, after e write tori wey say supporters of First Lady Grace Mugabe from di ruling Zanu-PF party share underwear wey somebodi don use before.

Lawyers for NewsDay reporter Kenneth Nyangani say im fit face "criminal defamation" charge.

One Zanu-PF member of parliament wey be Esau Mupfumi bin share underwear for people, and e say na Mrs Mugabe donate am.

E no clear who do di complain, whether na dis member of parliament or na di first lady sef.

Government never talk anything anything about Mr Nyangani arrest.

Police for di eastern city of Mutare arrest Mr Nyangani on Monday evening, na wetin Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights talk for statement.

Di private newspaper wey Mr Nyangani dey work for bin report say Mr Mupfumi give di clothes out during di weekend to Zanu-PF supporters for di same Mutare area.

"I meet di First Lady Grace Mugabe dem give me dis clothes so that I go fit give you. I get underwear for you and I don hear say most of una underwear no dey in good shape again; abeg come collect your share today," na wetin dem write say Mr Mupfumi talk.

"We get night dresses, sandals and clothes; make una come take - dis na from your First Lady Grace Mugabe," im still talk.

As economy don dey bad for Zimbabwe, di situation dey force many people to buy clothes wey others don already use, wey be second-hand clothing, na wetin AFP dey report.

Dem say dis second-hand clothing dey also include underwear from Western countries, wey dem dey mainly import from Mozambique.