Image copyright AFP Image example Emmerson Mnangagwe fit be di next president of Zimbabwe even though im partner be acting president as President Mugabe no dey

Zimbabwe Vice-President (VP) Phelekezela Mphoko don accuse di country second VP wey be Emmerson Mnangagwa say e dey try to scatter di country.

Dis na after Mr Mnanagagwa talk say person poison am.

Di ruling party, Zanu-PF don dey try handle and hide di tension wey dey di party, even among di groups wey wan become president after President Robert Mugabe wey be 93 years.

Dem dey look Vice-President Mnangagwa, and First Lady Grace Mugabe also dey front for line of people wey fit take over from her husband.

For press statement, Mr Mphoko talk say Mnangagwa bin dey lie when im talk say person poison am for August.

Zimbabwe: Grace Mugabe underwear tori cause palava

Image copyright Getty Images Image example According to Mnangagwe supporterrs, di poison come from ice-cream wey Mrs Mugabe company dey sell

Mr Mphoko na di current acting president, because President Mugabe no dey inside di country now.

Mr Mnangagwe bin sick for August when im dey for political rally with President Mugabe and di thing serious sotay dem need use plane move am enter South Africa.

Na for weekend Mr Mnanagwe talk say person try poison im food.

Im supporters even talk say na rival group for inside Zanu-PF na im do am and tori be say e be like dem dey blame di ice cream wey Mrs Mugabe dairy firm dey make.

But Mr Mphoko reply dem say even doctors bin talk say na rotten food, not poison na im make Mnangagwa sick.