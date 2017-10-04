Image copyright Getty/AFP

Government for DR Congo don suspend im controversial plan to stop im country people from using passport wey no get electronic security chip inside.

Before-before di plan na to make sure say nobodi go use dat kind passport again by middle of October.

From di time wey dem first announce dis plan, people don do different demonstrations so tey dem arrest some people.

With dis suspension, people wey still dey carry di passport without electronic security chip get until January 2018 to replace dem with new ones.

Di authorities don also reduce di money for di new passport from $185 to $100.

Even with this reduction, people still no like di plan.

Government say di passport get better security pass di old ones.