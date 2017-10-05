Three US and five Nigerien soldiers don die for ambush wey happen for Niger near di border with Mali, na wetin reports talk.

Several other US and Nigerien soldiers also get injuries for di attack.

US Africa command say di patrol come under "hostile fire" and dem dey still try to confirm di details.

Di US army bin dey provide training for Niger army to help dem fight Islamist militants for di region, including di North African branch of al-Qaeda.

US President Donald Trump don hear about di attack, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders talk.

Di ambush happen 120 miles (193km) north of Niamey, di capital of Niger, and dis na di first time wey US soldiers dey die for di country since di US Africa Command enter there.

Another report say two US soldiers wey wound for di attack dey stable condition and dem go fly go Germany for treatment.

Officials say dem never know who fire di soldiers.

One militant group wey be partners of al-Qaeda dey active for di region and don conduct cross-border raids before.

