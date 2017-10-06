Image copyright Bryan Christensen

Bayelsa state government for Nigeria don say make people no dey fear as dem dey on top wetin dem dey suspect be monkeypox virus wey show for di state.

Dem dey talk dis one as di Ministry of Health for Nigeria don say make everybodi stop to dey chop dead animal like monkey plus bush meat.

Professor Dimie Ogoina, wey be di Chief Medical Director for Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital tell BBC Pidgin tori person Igho Williams say na 13 people wey dem discover say dem get di virus.

But some no too serious and dem recover quick-quick but others enter special separate treatment for di hospital, including one doctor.

As e be so, dem don discharge most of them, na only three adult patients plus one pickin wey remain wey dem still dey treat for di hospital.

Professor Ogoina add mouth say make people no dey fear as di hospital dey ready to handle di matter.

Di Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and di epidemiological team for Bayelsa state ministry of health still dey also chook eye on top 40 people wey dem believe fit get di virus after dem come in contact with some of di people wey dey infected.

Bayelsa State commissioner for health, Professor Ebitimitula Nicholas Etebue say dem don carry sample of di virus go World Health Organisation (WHO) laboratory for Dakar, Senegal make dem true-true confam say na monkeypox.

Wetin be monkeypox?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Monkeypox take style copy smallpox wey dem don eradicate since 1980

According to WHO, monkeypox na one kind virus wey no dey very common and e be zoonosis - dat one be say na from animal wey e dey affect human being.

E get symptom wey resemble smallpox but e no dey as serious.

Some other things wey you suppose know about monkeypox: