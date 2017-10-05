Image copyright Getty Images Image example For 1997, monkeypox outbreak happen for DR Congo wey affect up to 500 people

As latest tori dey comot say monkeypox virus don show for Bayelsa state, south-south Nigeria, many people don dey fear say make e no catch dem.

For Bayelsa, di commissioner for health, Professor Ebitimitula Nicholas Etebu confam say up to 10 people dey under quarantine for hospital and dem dey follow 49 wey dem suspect fit don catch am.

So na wetin you suppose know about Monkeypox?