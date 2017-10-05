Image copyright DIETER NAGL/Getty Images Image example Di Nigeria former oil minister dey face corruption charges for different countries aside from Nigeria

Di federal government of Nigeria don answer Diezani Alison-Madueke after di former minister talk say make dem invite her to come defend herself.

Dem mention her name for di money laundering case wey di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) bring against Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mohammed Belgore and former Minister of National Planning, Professor Abubakar Suleiman.

Attorney General of di Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami say make Mrs Alison-Madueke continue to face another matter of money laundering and acquisition of properties wey dey against her for UK court.

Malami say no be di place of di former minister to dey tell federal government who to invite to answer to corruption charges.

According to am: ''Di truth of di matter na say di United Kingdom don take steps on top issues wey involve Nigerians and corrupt practices.

"If Nigeria feel say e dey necessary to bring Mrs Alison-Madueke back to face corruption charges, government no go hesitate to do am.''

Why she no fit come back?

Diezani Alison-Madueke na oil minister for Nigeria between 2010-2015.

For 2014, Nigeria central bank governor wey be Sanusi Lamido talk say $20bn of oil money dey miss when she be oil minister, but she deny am dat time.

But right now, authorities for Nigeria, United Kingdom and America don dey put eye for her bodi on top different multi-billion dollar fraud and money laundering offences wey dem dey accuse her of.

For July dis year, US make move to seize $144m of assets, including one 200-foot yacht and big house for Manhattan; dem say na fruits of international bribery scheme wey she dey involved in. Dem say two Nigerian oil men, Kolawole Aluko and Olajide Omokore, join others bribe Mrs Alison-Madueke to win oil contracts.

According to di US Department of Justice all di plenty money na Mrs Alison-Madueke reward for "her help."

For October 2015, di UK National Crime Agency arrest her as part of their investigation on top their own bribery and money laundering case.

For Nigeria, di former oil minister still dey face different corruption allegations.

For February dis year, Federal High Court for Nigeria order say make dem seize $150m wey dem say belong to her.

For August, court also seize one $37.5m apartment block wey dem say be her own, for Lagos.

Dem also order say make dem seize $2.74m and 84.54m naira ($269,000) wey be part of rent wey dem collect for di house.

Diezani Alison-Madueke don dey UK since 2015.

Tori be say she no fit comot di country because dem dey investigate her matter for there, and dis na why she want make Nigeria bring her come back house.