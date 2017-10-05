Nigeria: Lawmakers wan investigate NNPC

Image copyright JOE KLAMAR/Getty

Nigerian senators say dem wan investigate di money wey dey inside di purse of di Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and di tins wey dey happen dia.

Di investigation wey di Lawmakers dem wan do so, dey come after Petroleum Minister of State, Ibe Kachikwu, write one petition give President Muhammadu Buhari to accuse NNPC oga say im dey do corruption.

Dis petition come leak enter public on Wednesday.

For dis petition, Mr. Kachikwu say NNPC Group Managing Director Maikanti Baru award contracts wey pass $26 billion without approval.

Di NNPC Group Managing Director never talk anything for di matter.

Image copyright Bayo Omoboriowo Image example Buhari don promise to fight corruption comot for government

Di oil Minister wey write di petition wan meet President Buhari

Even sef di Petroleum Minitser Mr. Ibe kachikwu supposed meet President Buhari on Thursday 5 October make dem talk how di matter waka but dem don carry di meeting comot for today to another day.

Sabi people dem dey talk say na corruption plus mismanagement for many years na im make Nigeria wey be di biggest oil producer plus largest economy for Africa never fit grow better.