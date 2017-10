Image copyright AFP Image example Grace Mugabe na di second wife of President Robert Mugabe

Di Zimbabwean journalist, wey dem arrest sake of say im write tori say supporters of First Lady Grace Mugabe share second-hand underwear give people, don comot for inside cell where dem keep am.

Di tori person, Kenneth Nyangani, pay $200 bail yesterday and im must to dey show for police station every week for di city of Mutare.

Im deny say im dey try shame anybody for di tori wey im write for NewsDay website.

Lawyers for di newspaper say Police arrest Mr Nyangani on Monday evening after im tori wey talk say member of parliament, Esau Mupfumi, give di clothes out during di weekend to Zanu-PF supporters for Mutare area.

Mupfumi bin share di underwear for people, and e say na Mrs Mugabe donate am.

E no clear who carry di matter go give police, whether na dis member of parliament or na di first lady sef.