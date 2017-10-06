Wetin be like another sad day happen on Friday 6 October, 2017 for di second largest cloth market for Africa wey be Gikomba market inside Kenya

Di fire wey start for morning burn so tey eight hours pass and na so e destroy plenty traders goods and shed wey di cost reach thousands of dollars.

Already, President Uhuru Kenyatta don order investigation on top di fire with promise say im go build di market again.

Kenya Devolution Minister Mwangi Kiunjuri say Friday morning fire wey happen for di market dey like wetin person do deliberately.

Kiunjuri say dis na one of di plenty times di market don burn for di past five years .

BBC tori person for Kenya Ferdinand Omondi say Gikomba na one of the largest bend-down select market dem for East Africa, and na second-hand cloth from abroad dem sabi sell pass for there.

One trader tell BBC say im loss 250 bales of cloth dem wey cost reach $23,000.

Our tori person say fire-fighters try for hours to stop di fire but dem no see road to do quick because of how plenty people wey dia things loss, pack enter di market when di fire dey burn.