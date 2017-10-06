Andres Iniesta no dey comot Barcelona

Dem no support media player for your device Andres Iniesta: Barcelona captain sign 'lifetime contract' with di La Liga club

Di player na one of di most popular midfielders for di world, especially di way im don help Barcelona win plenty trophies.

And people for Spain no go fit forget how im score di goal wey give Spain dia first World Cup for South Africa.

But age don dey hold am for leg small-small as im no dey start regularly for Barcelona again.

But e be like say dat one no be problem as di club don reward am with 'lifetime contract'.

Di Spain international, 33, don play 639 times for di Catalan club and im don score 55 goals.

Iniesta bin come through La Masia, di Barcelona football school for young people, after im join dem in 1996 when im be 12 years old.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example No other player don win reach 30 titles wey Iniesta and Messi don get for di club.

Im first game with di first team na for October 2002 and im don win eight Spanish league titles and four Champions League.

Iniesta don dey captain di team since 2015 and the 30 titles wey im and Lionel Messi don win, na di highest for di club history.

Im win di European Championship two times with Spain.

Di club statement say "Andres Iniesta sign lifetime contract with FC Barcelona on Friday, for deal wey go keep am for di club till di end of im career."

And Iniesta reply say: "Dis na very special day for me, because e mean say I go stay for my home, where I fit continue to dream big things for dis club."

"Na where I don grow and develop."