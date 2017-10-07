Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example People say dem see police wey carry gun and helicopter for di area

Di crash wey happen for outside London museum wey injure 11 people no get terrorist agenda inside.

One car crash enter where people dey walk for di Natural History Museum for Exhibition Road, South Kensington, at 14:20 BST.

Video wey later comot for inside social media show as di Metropolitan Police arrest one man as dem hold am for ground.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Police show for di accident sharp-sharp

But Police don come out talk say di matter na case of say person get car accident.

Dem say nine people don dey get treatment for inside hospital but e no serious.

Di man wey dem arrest dey for police station for north London.

Prime Minister Theresa May don thank di people wey rush go di area immediately di thing happen.