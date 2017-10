Kenya: New laws go affect Nigerians

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis students no be illegal immigrants; dem dey from University of Nairobi, wey police close on 3 October, 2017 after protests start on top di presidential election wey dey three weeks away

Kenya don give order wey go dey collect police clearance certificates from all foreign students wey dey find visa to study for di country.

If dem be Nigerians, then di student must add drug enforcement agency clearance certificate to papers wey dem go need to use read book for Kenya.

Local media say na Kenya their Immigration Department announce di new law, and e go start to take effect from January next year.

"Police clearance na to help us dey sure say dis people no get criminal record before. Some of dem dey say dem dey come here to study but dem dey use dis one to do things wey fit be security risk," na wetin di Director of Immigration wey be Gordon Kihalangwa talk.

Mr Kihalangwa say di extra paper wey Nigerian students must carry come na di Nigerian National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) clearance certificate.

Di extra rules no be for all Nigerians

Di Director say no be everybodi must ge dis NDLEA certificate - na case-by-case dem go use take ask for am, if di person dey suspicious.

Im say even di schools for Kenya must show say dem don collect all dis documents, before di Department go give dem certificate wey dem must carry about every time.

Kenya government say dem dey fight against some illegal immigrant wey dey commit crime for di country.

E never tay wey dem arrest 60 Ethiopian immigrants from one estate for di capital wey be Nairobi; police said di Ethiopians bin dey use Kenya as a transit route to South Africa or Europe.

Last year, na at least 50 Nigerians dem arrest for Nairobi and later deport dem after dem overstay their visas.

"Every week, we dey deport up to five people wey dey stay di country without paper; dis one dey cost money, and na risk to our society. Di new rules go help us well-well," na how Mr Kihalangwa see am.