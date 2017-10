Ghana: Flooding don hammer Accra

Image example Di 2015 flooding wey happen for Accra drag plenty dirty inside canal.

Flooding don cover many streets for Ghana capital, even as Ghana Meteorological Agency say dem no expect dat kain rain.

Na heavy rain wey happen for Friday cause di flooding as people struggle to go where dem wan go because water don block everywhere.

Some of di areas wey dey affected na Okponglo, Dzorwulu, Kaneshie, and Circle.

Di rain even affect Ghana former president Jerry Rawlings after one wall for im office fall down because di flood don soak am.

Local tori people Ghana News Agency talk say work don already start to build di wall again and police don dey ground to protect di area.

Ghana Meteorological Agency say make people wey dey live for Alajo, Circle, Kaneshie, Mateheko, Nima, Dzorwulu, South Odorkor and Osu for Accra dey careful as flooding dey common dia