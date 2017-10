Image copyright Getty Images Image example Buhari say di next target now na for Nigeria football officials to start to dey prepare for Russia 2018

Nigeria President Mohammadu Buhari don congratulate Super Eagles as dem qualify for World Cup for Russia after dem beat Chipolopolo of Zambia 1-0 for Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Na Femi Adesina wey be Special Adviser to di President for Media and Publicity carry di gist comot for inside press statement.

Di President talk say di victory dey very sweet and na correct gift for Nigeria's independence anniversary.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images) Image example Dis na di sixth time Nigeria go qualify for FIFA World Cup.

Im say im dey proud say Nigeria na di first country for Africa wey go qualify for di tournament next year.

Nigeria qualify for FIFA 2018 World Cup for Russia with one match remaining as dem dey top group B with 13 points.

Arsenal player Alex Iwobi na im score di only goal for di match after im enter as substitute.

Nigeria go play Algeria next for dia last match.